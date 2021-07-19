The Wallaces of Surfside will hold their second annual "Robert Burns on the Beach" this next Saturday. Kilts, haggis and Scottish singing at 2 p.m. on the beach at the Oysterville Road beach approach.
Wallace family plans annual Scottish-themed beach get-together
