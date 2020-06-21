PENINSULA — The board of the Water Music Festival last week announced their decision to postpone most of their events this year.
According to a press release, “We will miss hearing the great music that we regularly bring to the Peninsula and seeing our wonderful attendees. However, we believe that it is far more important to do all that we can to protect the health of musicians, attendees, volunteers and our community.”
At this point they have postponed the Music in the Gardens tour, Jazz & Oysters and the fall Water Music concerts. They hope to hold their Christmas concert but will make that decision a bit later in the year. The most up to date information will be posted on their Facebook page.
If you have questions you can email info@watermusicfestival.com.
In a separate covid-related scheduling change, organizers announced that the 2020 Oysterville Regatta — a sailboat race in Willapa Bay that continues a tradition started in the 19th century.
“I’m sorry to say that the 2020 Oysterville Regatta has been canceled. I waited as long as I could and things have just not changed. We wish you all the best and look forward to the regatta in 2021,” Tucker Wachsmuth said.
