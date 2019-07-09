ILWACO — Vince McLeod, hailing from Eugene, and Moe Darling, from Seattle, announce their summer nuptials in Maui, following a traditional Scottish handfasting in June this year, deep in the wilds of the Mount Baker-Snoqualmie National Forest.
The McLeods, both retired Marines, have purchased a family home in Ilwaco.
Vince is currently employed as contractor for the U.S. government abroad, and locally as real estate broker with Long Beach Realty, in Long Beach. Moe, an East Asian studies international business alumna of Old Dominion University, in Norfolk, VA, is in private practice as a certified Feng Shui professional.
The McLeods combined family includes nine children, five grandchildren and three dogs.
