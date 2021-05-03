ASTORIA — On March 18, 2021, at 5:21 p.m., Hendryk Paul Karnofski was born to Jarrod and Vinessa Karnofski.
At birth this precious little guy weighed 7-lb, 12 ounces and was 20.5 inches long. His siblings are Mckenzie Mulinix, Michael Karnofski, Wyse Mulinix, Jenna Karnofski. His very proud grandparents are Jim and Vera Karnofski and Gerald and Joan Elsberry.
Welcome Hendryk!
