ASTORIA — On Aug. 15, 2020, at Columbia Memorial Hospital in Astoria, Walter Roy Herrold was born.
The precious boy weighed 9-pounds, 6-ounces at birth. He is the son of Edgar Galvan and Annie Herrold of Ilwaco.
Welcoming him to the family are his siblings, Grace, age 6 and John, age 21 months. His grandparents are Sandra Galvan of Ocean Park and John and Melissa Herrold of Ilwaco.
