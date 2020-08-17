LONG BEACH — Tom and Jackie (Morrill) Werner of Long Beach are celebrating their 50th Wedding Anniversary on Aug. 22 from noon to 2 p.m.
Jackie is a homemaker, with a business degree and she was a tax preparer before retirement. Tom worked in the aluminum industry (Alcoa, Vanalco) for over 40 years then obtained his criminal justice degree and worked at the Youngs Bay Detention Center. He is also retired.
The couple have two children, Starla Higdon and Heather Johnson, both of Boise, Idaho. They also have four grandchildren.
No in-person celebration planned due to pandemic restrictions, but all are welcome to drive by their home at 712 Washington Ave South and give a honk, a wave and a smile on Aug. 22 from noon to 2 p.m.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.