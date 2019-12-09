GEARHART — The odds of a tour player making a hole-in-one are 3,000 to 1.
For a low handicapper, those odds increase to 5,000 to 1. The odds of an average player making an ace are 12,000 to 1. The odds of a player making two holes-in-one in the same round are 67 million to 1.
On Dec. 5, Bob Mills, a 16.7 handicapper from Knappa with connections in Wahkiakum and Pacific counties, made a hole-in-one on the par three hole 4 at Gearhart Golf Links. What makes this even more remarkable and further defies the odds, Mills scored a hole-in-one on that same hole 13 days earlier on Nov. 23.
Think of it. Two holes-in-one on the same hole in less than two weeks by the same person.
These were numbers two and three for Mills who reportedly scored a hole-in-one some 35 years earlier. By comparison, Ben Hogan, one of the greatest golfers of all time only scored two hole-in-ones during his career.
Mills and the other members of his group were playing from the black tees on both occasions. According to Mills, hole 4 was playing 185 yards on Nov. 23. His tee-shot hit just short of the green and rolled forward into the cup. On December 5, the hole was playing 190 yards. Mills’ tee-shot hit the slope on the left side of the green, rolled downhill to the right and into the cup.
At a loss for words, Mills could only comment, “magic happens, I guess.”
