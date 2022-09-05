This photo from days of the past perfectly captures an era and the Northwest logging lifestyle. It is among items displayed at the Appelo Archives Center which will host the annual Loggers Reunion Oct. 1.
This photo from days of the past perfectly captures an era and the Northwest logging lifestyle. It is among items displayed at the Appelo Archives Center which will host the annual Loggers Reunion Oct. 1.
PATRICK WEBB/Appelo Archives Center
The Logging Museum at the Appelo Archives Center in Naselle features impressive displays of the tools and equipment used by woodsmen in a bygone age.
PATRICK WEBB
Logging camps and cookhouses are highlighted in a wall display at the Appelo Archives Center. Logging has been a key element of the Naselle and Deep River communities.
The event is a fundraiser for the logging museum located inside the Appelo Archives Center at 1056 State Route 4 in Naselle.
“It is an opportunity for families, community members and visitors to share stories and is intended to celebrate the hard work of loggers, truck drivers and operators of all ages,” said Annika Kay, director at the Appelo Center.
The event starts at 1 p.m. It will feature an outdoor barbecue with meats from Gulleys Butcher Shop and refreshments from Backwoods Brewing Co. and Pilot House distillery.
The raffle will feature items from the Loggers Restaurant and Camp 18. Live music will be played by Carl Wirkkala. The event will highlight local logging inventor Oscar Wirkkala. A wood carver will be on site.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.