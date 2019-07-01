SEATTLE — Eric Wiegardt’s painting is one of 64 to be featured in the bi-annual 2019 Northwest Watercolor Society (NWWS) Signature Exhibition at the Washington State Convention Center from July 11 through Oct. 6. This year’s Exhibition “exemplifies diversity and excellence of artistic expression,” according to Kristi Galindo Dyson, Signature Show chair.
Wiegardt, a resident of Ocean Park, entered his original watercolor painting “Oysterville #5” into the exhibition. It is part of an explorative series he has been continuously adding new paintings to.
Signature membership is an achievement that is earned through a high level of artistic production. All members, including Eric Wiegardt, have put in their ‘brush strokes.’ Wiegardt’s artwork is for sale.
An artists reception and recognitions ceremony is July 13 from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the Convention Center on Level 2 and the public are invited. Located at 705 Pike Street, Seattle, the Convention Center is open daily. For directions and parking information go to http://wscc.com.
NWWS is an active society promoting artists with two yearly exhibitions, the International Open and Waterworks, painting opportunities and meetings open to professionals and beginners that feature demonstrations by leading artists. See https://www.nwws.org for more information.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.