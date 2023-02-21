Dobby Wiegardt

Dobby Wiegardt, left, is pictured at Occident Lodge No. 48 in Ilwaco with the master, Mike Carmel, wearing the traditional top hat which characterizes his office as leader of the lodge. Wiegardt was presented with his 70-year service pin. He joined the fraternity during the Eisenhower administration during a brief break between completing his university degree and beginning military service.

 PATRICK WEBB

Dobby Wiegardt has earned his 70-year pin from the Freemasons of Washington.

The north peninsula oysterman was presented with the award at a meeting of Occident Lodge No. 48 at the lodge in Ilwaco.

