Dobby Wiegardt has earned his 70-year pin from the Freemasons of Washington.
The north peninsula oysterman was presented with the award at a meeting of Occident Lodge No. 48 at the lodge in Ilwaco.
Wiegardt and his wife, Lila, have been popular and prominent figures on the Long Beach Peninsula for decades, long associated with Ocean Park United Methodist Church and multiple other groups.
Wiegardt is a graduate of Washington State University, where he courted Lila. He joined the Ilwaco lodge in 1953 during the Eisenhower administration in a brief break between his college graduation and his service in the U.S. Air Force.
His father, also a lodge member, was Gustav Adolph Wiegardt, Sr., son of peninsula pioneers Heinrich and Laurine Wiegardt.
Dobby Wiegardt turns 92 next month. He was master of the Ilwaco Masons in 1962, having joined the officer line when Norm Grier was master two years earlier. He has served as its chaplain since 2017, taking over that role from Grier who died the prior year.
In latter years, his prowess as a duck hunter, vegetable grower and oyster producer have been at the forefront. It has become a tradition that he is head cook for dinner before the monthly lodge meeting in May where he serves oyster stew. It is usually the most well-attended of the year’s calendar of meetings. One former lodge leader, the late Walt Twidwell of Brooklyn, once consumed four bowls.
Wiegardt was presented with his pin earlier this month by Mike Carmel, master of the Ilwaco lodge, as well as a certificate signed by the grand master of Washington Freemasons, Ed Woods.
For information about the Masons, contact Carmel at 360-642-3636.
