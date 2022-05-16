Naselle School recent announced the winners of Naselle’s Annual Art Contest for 2022. (Everyone wasn’t available when these photos were taken.)

People’s Choice Award: Dakota Williams

Kindergarten:

1st: Alis Campbell, 2nd: Mila Hoagland, 3rd: Lillianna Engelson

1st Grade:

1st: Natalie Peterson, 2nd: Aryana Moreno, 3rd: Eden Hazen

2nd Grade:

1st: Braelyn Shearn, 2nd: Aila Hazen, 3rd: Kaisa Pakenen

3rd Grade:

1st: Shane McClure, 2nd: Olivia Ruch, 3rd: Jameson Green

4th Grade:

1st: Brielle Anderson, 2nd: Jake Erickson, 3rd: Lila Ramos

5th Grade:

1st: Rex Stalcup, 2nd: Dakota Williams, 3rd: Tristan Laney

Middle School:

1st: Cheyenne Engelson, 2nd: Lily Holt, 3rd: Emma Kragerud

High School:

1st: Jack D’Agostino, 2nd: Kaylin Shrives, 3rd: Avalon Sullivan

