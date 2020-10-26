NASELLE — Naselle resident and Washington State Patrol Trooper Edgar Quintero has organized a community Halloween event for Naselle-Grays River Valley children.
“Our purpose in organizing this event is to give back to the community and show our appreciation for all the support they give us and the other local law enforcement agencies,” Quintero said. “The idea is to provide a safe place for children to trick or treat during the current pandemic. We will have up to 10 officers from Pacific County, Fish and Wildlife, Park Rangers and the State Patrol with their decorated vehicles parked in front of the Naselle State Patrol office.”
The patrol office is located at 797 State Route 4 just across the entrance to the school parking lot from the school bus depot. From 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 31, children can pass along a walking path designated by safety cones and receive candy handed out by the officers. The high school parking lot and the area in front of the school bus depot will be available for parking.
“It’s just a chance to provide something positive for the kids to experience with all that is going on right now. We have the approval of the Pacific County Health Department as long as we follow safety measures and protocol. All the officers will wear masks and gloves and the vehicles will be spaced to help with social distancing,” Quintero added.
“The Rosburg Store is a major contributor along with other local businesses,” he said. “Anyone who wishes to donate candy or cash in support of the event is welcome to do so at the store. Once we have collected the donations this week, we will assess what more is needed, and the officers will personally donate the rest.”
While this is a first-time event for the local community, Quintero notes that he experienced a number of similar events in the Vancouver area when he was growing up.
Commenting on Trooper Quintero, WSP’s Sgt. Brad Moon noted, “He is a great young man, has become a great trooper and is a very community minded individual.”
