PULLMAN — Local students, persevering in the midst of the covid pandemic, were recently named to Washington State University’s fall 2020 President’s Honor Roll.

Honorees listed by hometown include:

Chinook: Parker Kaech

Ilwaco: Alexandrea Carper

Long Beach: Calvin Baze, Brendan Chabot, Maddy Chabot, David Stull

Ocean Park: Waldon Andrews, Marcus Connor, Estella Sheldon

Naselle : Taylor Gudmundsen

Rosburg: Lindsay Hunt

South Bend: Alexis Ramos, Kristin Rublaitus

Raymond: Trevor Cook, Joseph Lewis, Alicia Smaciarz, Matthew Wilson

Grayland: Teal Mitby

