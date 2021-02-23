PULLMAN — Local students, persevering in the midst of the covid pandemic, were recently named to Washington State University’s fall 2020 President’s Honor Roll.
Honorees listed by hometown include:
Chinook: Parker Kaech
Ilwaco: Alexandrea Carper
Long Beach: Calvin Baze, Brendan Chabot, Maddy Chabot, David Stull
Ocean Park: Waldon Andrews, Marcus Connor, Estella Sheldon
Naselle : Taylor Gudmundsen
Rosburg: Lindsay Hunt
South Bend: Alexis Ramos, Kristin Rublaitus
Raymond: Trevor Cook, Joseph Lewis, Alicia Smaciarz, Matthew Wilson
Grayland: Teal Mitby
