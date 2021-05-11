ROSBURG — Western Wahkiakum Telephone Company’s board of directors announced it has named Kenneth Johnson as its new Chief Executive Officer/General Manager effective June 2021. He succeeds Steve Appelo, who is planning to retire and will remain an active board member.
“Our board of directors is excited to introduce a leader of Ken’s caliber into our community to guide our company in the months and years ahead,” said current CEO, Steve Appelo. “Ken possesses the qualifications and expertise to continue to create a lasting impact on our area.”
Johnson comes to WWEST with extensive industry background and professional success. He spent over two decades with Conneaut Telephone Company, dba GreatWave Communications in Ohio in multiple roles including Network Engineer, Product Manager and prior to leaving was the CEO for ten years. Johnson also spent time with Valley Electric Association in Nevada as Executive Vice President of Broadband Business.
Johnson holds a B.A. degree in Secondary Education from Ohio Bible College and a Master’s degree in Technology from Kent State University.
Johnson noted, “My family and I are excited to join the WWest employees and the community to build on their legacy. Rural telephone companies have faced a lot of change recently, and much more looms on the horizon. So, we’re eager to get to work building WWest for the next generation.”
Johnson will assume the role of CEO/GM on June 9. Please join the board of directors of WWEST in welcoming Ken Johnson to our community.
