ASTORIA — How would you like to work, learn, play, and serve in a national park? Lewis and Clark National Historical Park is currently recruiting for the 2021 Youth Conservation Corps (YCC), a non-residential work-based education program for young men and women.
The eight-week YCC season starts July 6 and ends Aug. 23. Lewis and Clark National Historical Park recruits youth from all social, economic, ethnic and racial backgrounds for the program. No previous wilderness experience is required. Applicants should possess a positive attitude, a willingness and ability to work in a physically active outdoor program, and get along well with others. Lead and crew positions are available. The pay is minimum wage and candidates must be citizens of the U.S. who are at least 15 years old by job start and not older than 19 by job end. Corps members work together with National Park Service (NPS) staff to complete conservation projects such as trail rehabilitation, campground restoration, and a wide variety of resource management, visitor support services, and maintenance projects.
Corps members also participate in a work and learn camping event, recreational activities and discover the many options for careers in the NPS and other land management agencies.
Completed application materials must be received by mail to the park or by email to Devan_Banham@nps.gov by April 12, 2021. Visit https://www.nps.gov/lewi/getinvolved/workwithus.htm for an application or stop by the Fort Clatsop Visitor Center, 92343 Fort Clatsop Road, Astoria.
Please call 503-861-4410 or email Devan_Banham@nps.gov with any questions.
