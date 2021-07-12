NASELLE — Cool, clear and clean water from Crusher Creek has begun pooling in a cement sediment settling pond above the Naselle Fish Hatchery.
The recently constructed pond represents the completion of phase 1, part of an ambitious three-phase series of changes slated over the next few years to modernize aging hatchery, first constructed in 1979.
“Phase 1 just got completed in June,” said Naselle Fish Hatchery Specialist III Brady Foreman during a tour of the facilities Friday, July 9. “The phase included the new settling ponds, distribution box and the pipeline [from Crusher Creek] to the new intake.”
Both sediment settling ponds — one for Crusher Creek and one for the Naselle River — will serve a fundamental role in the raising of future salmon runs.
“They keep the mud and solids out of the rearing units and incubators. It’s especially important for the incubators to keep the eggs clean, so they don’t suffocate,” Foreman said.
Time for change
The antiquated infrastructure supporting the Naselle Hatchery has become inadequate over time, Foreman explained, leading to a juggling act among staff to patch problems while preserving fish runs season to season.
The half-acre ponds — riddled with cracks and prone to algae growth and “dead spots” — are unsuitable for use in the summer due to the deficiencies, leading to crowding in the limited raceways.
The pump house, which houses the generator and a series of pumps necessary for providing fresh water, is unreliable and often difficult to maintain.
The pipes beneath the hatchery — now rusting after more than 40 years underground — leak in places, causing sinkholes and soft spots.
Foreman, 38, has worked at the hatchery since 2016, when consultants first visited “to start the re-build process.”
Although each phase is important, some of the most impactful changes for the hatchery, including a new pump house and weir, will occur in the second phase, anticipated in 2023.
“We’re going to have modern pumps and generator that won’t be breaking down on us. We’re not going to have to worry if all the fish are going to die when a power outage happens,” Foreman said. “This is the big one. This is the one we really need.”
Phase 2 work won’t begin until the state’s next spending biennium, in the summer of 2023.
“Phase 2 is on schedule. There was some concern whether we would get funding for this biennium but it turns out we did — we were lucky,” Foreman said.
The current state of the pump house, generator and pumps, however, is among the most-dire situations at the hatchery.
“They’re all falling apart, it’s terrible,” Foreman said.
Replacing the current failing infrastructure in phase 2 — including more capable pumps, generator and an improved, year-around weir — could change the trajectory for the hatchery and future local salmon runs.
“We’ll be able to catch more fish and operate it more efficiently. That’s the goal here,” Foreman said.
“We’ll be able to catch most of our hatchery fish to bring them into the hatchery and keep them off the spawning grounds (and from mixing with the wild fish). That’s the big thing now. We need to protect the wild fish. If we can keep the hatchery fish off the spawning grounds upstream, and keep them from mixing with the wild fish, the wild genes are going to be stronger.”
Naselle known for coho
Currently, the Naselle Hatchery is renown for their prolific coho production, but has also ramped up Chinook production from 800,000 to 4 million over the past few years.
“Right now, we get a huge number of fish back. Our hatchery is usually first or second in coho returns in the whole state. We do a lot of Chinook now, too. Our goal is to do 5 million Chinook; this year we released 4 million. We do about 1.4 million coho and 500,000 chum and 75,000 steelhead.”
Raising separate salmon species in an “old-style” system poses unique challenges that will be alleviated with the hatchery upgrades.
“We increased our production before our infrastructure, so we definitely need to get it done,” Foreman said. “We have these huge returns of coho and Chinook coming in at the same time and we have to separate the wilds [naturally spawning fish]. It’s hard to do in the old system. The new system is going to be great. We’ll be able to work it every day with less staff and the fish are going to be treated better.”
Close calls
The hatchery has had close calls due to crumbling infrastructure, from leaking pipes to power failures. In one emergency, fish had to evacuated by truck to the nearby Nemah Hatchery.
“We’ve had a couple of really close calls. It’s one of the big reasons we’re getting funded for phase 2. Our generator is unreliable. We’ve done everything we can to limp this old generator along. It’s just too old,” Foreman said.
“We’re patching the pipeline where it’s rupturing. We had a rupture last year but we fixed it before it became a problem. It’s essential to replace all the yard pipe. The pumps are just used up. They’ve been here for 40 years turning and it’s time for new stuff. We haven’t yet lost fish to infrastructure, but we want to change it before it becomes a thing.”
Extreme weather conditions bring extra stress to hatchery crew, particularly the ice storm in February and the historic heat wave in June.
“You never know when the alarm is going to happen. We had that ice storm and I was on standby a couple days. The storm covered the pump switches with a layer of ice. I couldn’t restart the pumps because they were covered in ice. I couldn’t thaw it out. I had to bring in a generator.”
Those controls are now safely housed in a covered distribution box, part of the phase 1 changes.
‘Lost a lot of fish’ in the heatwave
The summer heat is especially problematic for the hatchery, where salmon and trout thrive in cooler water. The heat issues reached an apex in late June when temperatures soared above 100 degrees in part of Pacific County.
“We had a high water temperature of 73. We lost a lot of fish,” Foreman said. “We struggle here with pathogens, bacteria and parasites, especially in the summertime.”
Fortunately, a back-up plan, including an extra abundance of coho eggs, was already in place, since the hatchery suffered a similar fate in the drought of 2015.
“We still have enough for our coho program. We take extra eggs knowing we’re going to have these problems in the summer,” Foreman said.
Still, the ongoing issues highlight the urgency for the hatchery upgrades. In phase 3, the three half-acre ponds will be replaced with 30 10x100 and four 20x200 raceways.
“Right now we only have 10 raceways we can use in the summer because we can’t use the big ponds. We can’t use the big ponds in the summer because they have poor flow dynamics and grow a bunch of algae. They also have cracks and allow botulism in the pond. They’re bad to use in the summer,” Foreman said.
“We wouldn’t be struggling with the pathogens so much if we could spread fish out. It’s just like if we were all jammed in a subway breathing each other’s breath.”
Steelhead come to local lakes
Anglers in select local lakes may have noticed a new species casting a bigger shadow than the typical trout.
Hundreds of adult steelhead, surplus from the Naselle Hatchery, have been planted in Black Lake and Radar Lakes over the past two years, part of a plan to provide new fishing opportunities for local sportsmen.
“Now we’re releasing surplus big adult steelhead when they come back,” said Foreman.
Foreman has helped spearhead the plantings, starting with Radar Lakes in Naselle and Black Lake in Ilwaco.
“When have more fish than we need for eggs, we try to release those in the lakes so people can have a shot at catching them. We like to provide as many new fishing opportunities as we can.”
The steelhead stockings started in 2019, but became more frequent over the past year.
“Last year we had hundreds of surplus fish,” Foreman said.
‘An ocean-going rainbow trout’
Steelhead and rainbow trout are the same species, but rainbow are freshwater only, and steelhead are anadromous, meaning they migrate to sea. Unlike most salmon, steelhead can survive spawning, and can spawn in multiple years, according to the WDFW.
The annual Black Lake fishing derby was cancelled the last two years amid covid-related precautions, but young fishermen in 2022 will have their first chance to reel in a 10-plus pound steelhead, a jump up from the jumbo rainbow trout that occasionally exceed seven pounds.
“It’s going to be an interesting fishing derby next time around,” Foreman said.
Sometimes the surplus steelhead are donated to tribes, food banks or used for nutrient enhancement, while others will now live out their final days in local lakes.
“If we can have one kid catch a 12-pound steelhead in the spring, it’s worth it,” Foreman said.
For more information on recent fish planting reports, visit wdfw.wa.gov/fishing/reports/stocking/trout-plants.
