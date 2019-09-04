The Peninsula Arts Center presents The Hackles
7PM Wednesday, September 4th
504 Pacific Ave. N., Long Beach
The Hackles are guitar/banjo duo Luke Ydstie & Kati Claborn from Astoria, Oregon. They met at a band practice in 2008, and have played together most days since.
They have toured nationally and internationally as members of Blind Pilot. “The Twilight’s Calling it Quits”, their debut album, was released on Jealous Butcher Records in 2018.
Admission is $10 at the door. Reservations: events@peninsulaartscenter.org or call Bill at (360) 901-0962.
Wine, beer, and other refreshments are available for purchase.
Concerts benefit the Long Beach Peninsula Acoustic Music Foundation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.