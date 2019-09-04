The Peninsula Arts Center presents The Hackles

7PM Wednesday, September 4th

504 Pacific Ave. N., Long Beach

The Hackles are guitar/banjo duo Luke Ydstie & Kati Claborn from Astoria, Oregon. They met at a band practice in 2008, and have played together most days since.

They have toured nationally and internationally as members of Blind Pilot. “The Twilight’s Calling it Quits”, their debut album, was released on Jealous Butcher Records in 2018.

Admission is $10 at the door. Reservations: events@peninsulaartscenter.org or call Bill at (360) 901-0962.

Wine, beer, and other refreshments are available for purchase.

Concerts benefit the Long Beach Peninsula Acoustic Music Foundation.

