A story in the May 15 edition of the Chinook Observer improperly characterized the funding sources for the Timberland Regional Library system, which includes Ilwaco and Ocean Park branches. About 89 percent of the budget comes from property taxes collected in the five counties. Only a small portion comes from timber sales.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.