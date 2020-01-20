The opinion column about selective service on page A4 in the Jan. 15 edition was written by Allie Bair. Her byline was inadvertently left off.
Last week’s story about Pacific County Sheriff Robin Souvenir’s first year in office has been updated to reflect that a new corrections officer was added for courthouse security. And Howard Chang volunteered to oversee the office’s CERT and Search and Rescue program.
