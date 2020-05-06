By law the assessor offices in every county in the state are charged with a physical inspection of every property once every six years. The Pacific County Assessor’s Office has suspended these inspections during the covid emergency, but will resume these inspections the week of May 18.
The one-sixth of the county we are inspecting on this cycle includes Ilwaco, Chinook and parts of Sandridge Road. Out of a total of 4,000 parcels, we have approximately 700 to finish. We have always knocked on the door, spoken to the residents that are home, left a business card, measured buildings, taken photos, and left the premises. We will not be knocking on doors (unless absolutely necessary) but will be taking photos and measuring if needed.
As of Monday, May 18, we will be observing social distancing and will not be closer than 6 feet to anyone on the premises. We are attempting to limit our contact with taxpayers so as to limit exposure to the employee and the taxpayer. Please tell minor children at home not to answer the door if they are home alone.
The appraisers coming to your door should have an identifiable badge with their name, picture, and the Assessor’s Office printed on it clearly. They should be driving a county vehicle that is clearly marked. They should have an orange vest on.
I understand that during these trying times probably the last person property owners want to see is the county assessor. However the laws and mandates have not changed for us. Please don’t take your frustrations out on the appraisers. If you feel you must vent give me a call or email me and I will personally answer your questions and try to address your concerns. Thank you and stay safe.
360-875-9300 ext. 2208
Email Brucew@co.pacific.wa.us
