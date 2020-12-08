ILWACO — A new owner is set to take the helm at Jessie’s Ilwaco Fish Co., allowing the landmark waterfront business to resume operations.
San Francisco-based Pucci Foods is positioned to take ownership after a ruling by Judge Goelz on Monday, Dec. 6, in Pacific County Superior Court in South Bend. This ends a several-month saga that started when the prominent fish-processing operation filed for receivership in February 2019.
Two bidders vied for the colorful facility at the Port of Ilwaco — John Phillips, owner of Nelson Crab in Tokeland, and Pucci, owned by Chris Lam in Hayward, California.
Ultimately, Judge Goelz sided with the proposal by Pucci, proposed by court-appointed receiver Christopher Wain.
“There are a number of very attractive things about Mr. Phillips offer and the local nature of his existence and his preparation. It’s all very appealing to the court,” Goelz said.
“…But after a somewhat rigorous examination of Wain’s conduct from February until the hearing in October, I was convinced that he knew what he was doing and he was doing it professionally. The parties can be assured that I’m going to sign the orders allowing the sale that Mr. Wain proposes.”
An official comment from Pucci’s Chris Lam was unavailable before the press deadline Tuesday.
Crucial crab season
With up to 65 employees depending on the time of year, Jessie’s has been one of the largest employers in Pacific County, according to the Washington State Employment Security Department. It was also Ilwaco’s biggest water customer. With the commercial Dungeness crab season looming, many were concerned about the possibility of losing a primary seafood processor ahead of the lucrative fishery and the impact of having fewer places for fishermen to deliver crab and compete for their business.
Alber Seafoods purchased Jessie’s from the Marchand family in late 2013. Cash-flow problems were immediately evident, as the company struggled to pay for crab catches starting in December 2014.
When Jessie’s filed for receivership in February 2019, Pacific County Superior Court Judge Donald Richter assigned Wain, owner of the Bellevue firm Turnford Restructuring Group, as receiver. Wain was recommended by Donald Alber, owner of Alber’s Seafood Inc., which bought Jessie’s in 2013. Jessie’s closed last year owing about $10.5 million in secured and unsecured debts, according to the original receivership petition.
There was a distinct possibility that the processing equipment would be sold off piecemeal, likely spelling the end of a multi-generational enterprise. Goelz’s ruling managed to avoid that economically damaging prospect.
About Pucci Foods
Founded in 1918, the south San Francisco Bay seafood retailer Pucci Foods deals seasonally with fresh Dungeness crab, halibut, salmon, rockfish, sanddab, sardine, calamari and tuna. Catfish, clams, cod, corvina, crawfish, grouper, lobster, mussels, octopus, ono, opah, Pollock, scallops, snapper, swordfish, trout and sturgeon are also listed as fresh, frozen or smoked products on their website catalog under the slogan, “We’re not selling fish, we’re providing solutions.”
The business was purchased by Chris Lam in 2001 and has since expanded their product line to include beef, chicken and specialty products while ensuring their seafood traceability and sustainability with innovative software.
