SOUTH PACIFIC DISTRICT COURT
South Pacific District Court as well as Ilwaco and Municipal Court hearings are held at 7013 Sandridge Road. If you have questions, call 360-642-9417. The following cases were scheduled for actions shown.
Aug. 28
Arraignment — DUI, David Henry Gretzner; PT 9/11, JT 10/24, bail set at $5,000.
Pre-trial — DUI, Jannette Marie Matthews; review 9/11, JT 10/24.
Pre-trial — Two counts of public nuisance/misdemeanor, two counts of DWLS 3rd-degree, resisting arrest, Chad Lee Menard; continue to 9/4.
Change of plea hearing — DWLS 3rd-degree, Andrew C. Mitchell; guilty, 90/90, $550 total.
Review hearing — Three counts public nuisance, discharging sewage to surface/ground, no potable water on site, six counts of zoning violation, critical areas violation, solid waste/littering/dumping, Dyke Moen; continued to 9/11.
Review hearing — Disorderly conduct, obstruct law enforcement officer, criminal trespass 2nd-degree, Gian Carlo Moren; review 9/11.
Pre-trial — Malicious mischief 3rd-degree, criminal trespass 2nd-degree, obstruct law enforcement officer, disorderly conduct, Hedy Piacendile; review 9/11.
Review hearing — NVOL with identification, April May Vandemarr; set contested hearing for 10/15.
Pre-trial — Trip permit violation, April May Vandemarr; DS 24 months, $100.
Arraignment — DWLS 3rd-degree Krsistopher Richard Boyd; continued to 10/2.
Arraignment — DUI, Kyle William Henington; dismissed.
Arraignment — Possessing salmon/steelhead closed season, avoid wildlife check station/inspection, Petr V. Karpyuk; continued to 9/11.
Arraignment — DUI, DWLS 3rd-degree, operating vehicle without ignition interlock, Sean David Leonard; PT 10/2, JT 11/14.
Arraignment — DWLS 3rd-degree, Dan William McDonald; PT 9/25, JT 10/17.
Arraignment — DUI, Antonio Adrian Merino-Orozco; pd appt., PT 9/25, JT 10/17.
Arraignment — DWLS 3rd-degree, Destiny Gail Potter; pd appt., PT 10/2, JT 11/14.
Arraignment — DWLS 3rd-degree, Terrel Straughter; DFTA, B/W $5,000.
Arraignment — Avoid wildlife check station/inspection, recreational fish 1st possessing two times over limit, possessing salmon/steelhead closed season, George E. Weinrich; pd appt., PT 10/2, JT 11/14.
Contested hearing — Two counts of solid waste/littering/dumping, public nuisance, Patti Gillum; continued to 10/30.
Contested hearing — Two counts of solid waste/littering/dumping, public nuisance, James E. Ramstein; review 9/11, continued to 10/30.
Sept. 4
Sentence compliance — DUI, Brian Matthew Abbott; DFTA, B/W $2,500.
Sentence compliance — DUI, Ryan Jeffrey Blake; DFTA, B/W $2,500.
Motion hearing — Assault 4th-degree, Brandy Irene Hopkins; no action.
Review hearing — DUI, Kristian Dawn Wirkkala; reduced.
Arraignment — Hit-and-run attended vehicle, DUI, DWLS 3rd-degree, Jesse Harrison Baker; continued to 9/11.
Review hearing — Interference with fish/hunt gear 2nd-degree, Jeffrey L. Bird; probation violation $125.
Review hearing — Violating commercial fishing area/time 2nd-degree, Jeffrey L. Bird; probation violation $125.
Pre-trial — Violating commercial fish area/time 2nd-degree, Jeffrey L. Bird; guilty, 364/364, $350.
Pre-trial — Assault 4th-degree, Kristi Lynae Butler; continued to 9/11.
Pre-trial — Trip permit violation usage, Mandi Renee Emrich; review 9/11.
Review hearing — DUI, Michael James Hoyt; DFTA, B/W $5,000.
Pre-trial — DWLS 3rd-degree, negligent driving 1st-degree, James Owen Huffman; motions 9/18.
Review hearing — Operating motor vehicle without insurance, James Owen Huffman; motions 9/18.
Pre-trial — DWLS 3rd-degree, Michael Dwayne Kazee; guilt, 90/90, $150.
Review hearing — Vehicle plate not valid/improper attach, Michael Dwayne Kazee; dismissed.
Warrant appearance — Assault 4th-degree, Anthony Cordero; pd appt., PT 10/9, JT 11/14.
Review hearing — Speeding 15 mph over limit (over 40), Barry Alan Lynch; plea hearing 9/18.
Pre-trial — DUI, Barry Alan Lynch; plea hearing 9/18.
Motion hearing — DUI, Krystian Michael Manning; no action taken.
Pre-trial — Two counts of violating anti-harassment order, Alison M. Marschman; continued to 9/18.
Pre-trial — Two counts of public nuisance/misdemeanor, Chad Lee Menard; DFTA, B/W $1,000.
Pre-trial — Two counts of DWLS 3rd-degree, resisting arresting, Chad Lee Menard; DFTA, B/W $1,000 each count.
Pre-trial — Two counts of aiming or discharging firearm, Ernest D. Riddle Jr.; motions 9/18.
Motion hearing — Theft 3rd-degree, Diane Gay Smith; disposition vacated.
Pre-trial — Assault 4th-degree, Justice V. Webb; continued to 9/25.
Pre-trial — DUI, Terry MacGregor Wiggins; motions 9/18.
Pre-trial — Assault 4th-degree, Kristina Ann Wilson; DFTA, B/W $5,000.
Arraignment — DWLS 3rd-degree, failure to transfer title within 45 days, Matthew Adam Gove; continued to 9/11.
Arraignment — DWLS 3rd-degree, Arthur Dean Hopkins; continued to 9/11.
Arraignment — DWLS 3rd-degree, operating vehicle without ignition interlock, Nathan James Houston; DFTA, waiting for probable cause.
Arraignment — DWLS 3rd-degree, Joseph Wayne Jacob; pd appt., PT 10/23, JT 11/21.
Arraignment — DWLS 3rd-degree, making false statement to public servant, Jessica Leann Montano; DFTA, waiting for probable cause.
Arraignment — DWLS 3rd-degree, Wade Edward Schuyler; pd appt., continued to 9/18.
Contested hearing — Failure to stop at sign/intersection, Nhon Thanh Nguyen; continued to 10/16.
Abbreviation Key
00/00 Days sentenced/suspended
B/W Bench warrants
DF Deferred finding
DP Deferred prosecution
DS Deferred sentence
DUI Driving under influence
DWLS Driving w/ license suspended
DFTA Defendant failure to appear
FTR Failed to respond
JT Jury trial
MIP Minor in possession
NCO No-Contact Order
NOA Notice of appearance
NJT Non-jury trial
NSV No similar violations
NVOL No valid operator’s license
PD Public defender
PT Pre-trial
SOC Stipulated order of continuance
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.