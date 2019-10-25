South Pacific District Court as well as Ilwaco and Municipal Court hearings are held at 7013 Sandridge Road. If you have questions, call 360-642-9417. The fol-lowing cases were scheduled for actions shown.
Oct. 21
Arraignment — DUI, Ralph Robert Baker; pd appt., PT 11/18.
Pre-trial — Two counts assault 4th-degree, Ryan Robert Claussen; continued to 11/25.
Pre-trial — DWLS 3rd-degree, Dawn C. Davis; continued to 1/27.
Contested hearing — Zoning violation, Liisa Yvette Elder; DFTA.
Arraignment — Assault 4th-degree, Kevin Gorham; PT 11/18.
Sentence compliance — Disorderly conduct, Curt Douglas Griffeth; DFTA, B/W $750.
Pre-trial — Violation order restricting contact, Curt Douglas Griffeth; DFTA, B/W $500.
Mitigation hearing — Negligent driving 2nd-degree, Russell Allen Hamilton; committed $200.
Pre-trial — Theft 3rd-degree, Sarah Jane Victoria Herman; guilty, 12 month probation, $100 fine, $100 restitution.
B/W hearing — DWLS 3rd-degree, Joseph Wayne Jacob; pd appt., PT 11/18.
Pre-trial — Disorderly conduct, Conni Liza Janssen; dismissed.
Pre-trial — Theft 3rd-degree, Conni Liza Janssen; dismissed.
Arraignment — Theft 3rd-degree, Corey E. Jones; DFTA, B/W $750.
B/W hearing — Assault 4th-degree, Joseph Allan Jones; DFTA, B/W $750.
Review hearing — Assault 4th-degree, interference with reporting domestic violence, Kurt Edward Kaino; dismissed.
Review hearing — DUI, Kyle Nicholas Kronberger; reduced to negligent driving 1st-degree.
Contested hearing — No valid operating license with valid ID, Mary Louise Lethin; $300.
Arraignment — Assault 4th-degree, Reginald J. MacDonald Jr.; PT 11/18.
Contested hearing — Open alcoholic container, Elizabeth Roxanne Pattison; dismissed.
Sentence compliance — Assault 4th-degree, Matthew Gordon F. Sparks; DFTA, B/W $740.
Arraignment — DWLS 3rd-degree, Vicente Talancon Pacheco; PT 11/18.
Arraignment — No valid operating license without identification, Amanda Marie Vallette; pd appt., PT 11/18.
Arraignment — DWLS 3rd-degree, failure to transfer title within 45 days, Duncan Wayne Wallace Jr.; DFTA B/W $500.
Arraignment — DWLS 3rd-degree, William M. Weiss; pd appt., PT 11/18.
Pre-trial — Assault 4th-degree, harassment, Steven Lee Wonser; guilty, 364/355 suspension, 12 months probation.
Oct. 22
Motion hearing — Hit and run attended vehicle, DUI, DWLS 3rd-degree, Jesse Harrison Baker; guilty, 364/319, $1,675.50.
Suppression hearing — Hit and run attended vehicle, DUI, DWLS 3rd-degree, Jesse Harrison Baker; guilty.
Oct. 23
B/W hearing — Reckless driving, Karl Chester Plato; review 11/27.
Sentence compliance — DUI, Michael David Smith; send summons for 11/13.
Judge's review — DUI, Douglas J. Balles; reissue warrant.
Judge's review — Assault 4th-degree, interference with reporting domestic violence, Jacob M. Doescher; reissue warrant.
Judge's review — Physical control, DWLS 3rd-degree, Lawrence Eugene Eager; reissue warrant.
Judge's review — DWLS 3rd-degree, Paul A. Johnson; reissue warrant.
Judge's review — Unlawful use shellfish gear-commercial, unlawful fish catch accounting 2nd-degree, Steven Ryan O’Daniels; reissue warrant.
Judge's review — Two counts violation commercial fish area/time 2nd-degree, Steven Ryan O’Daniels; reissue warrant.
Pre-trial — DUI, Matthew Alan Arnold; amended to negligent driving 1st-degree, 90/89, $100 fine.
Sentence compliance — Violation of civil anti-harass order, Nicholas Wayne Cox; probation violation hearing 11/14.
Sentence compliance — Assault 4th-degree, malicious mischief 3rd-degree, Nicholas Wayne Cox; probation violation hearing 11/14.
Pre-trial — Hit/run unattended property, DWLS 3rd-degree, Nicholas Wayne Cox; JT 11/14.
Sentence compliance — Malicious mischief 3rd-degree, Nicholas Wayne Cox; probation violation hearing 11/14.
Sentence compliance — No contact/protection order violation, Nicholas Wayne Cox; probation violation hearing.
B/W hearing — DWLS 3rd-degree, Ruthie Danielle Distefano; guilty, 90/90, $250.
Sentence compliance — DWLS 3rd-degree, failure to transfer title within 45 days, Matthew Adam Gove; continued to 11/6.
Pre-trial — DWLS 3rd-degree, failure to transfer title within 45 days, Matthew Adam Gove; continued 11/6.
Pre-trial — DWLS 3rd-degree, Arthur Dean Hopkins; DFTA, B/W $2,000.
Sentence compliance — DUI, Michael James Hoyt; 10 days jail for probation violation, compliance review 12/18.
Pre-trial — DWLS 3rd-degree, Joseph Wayne Jacob; continued to 11/6.
Arraignment — DUI, Dylon Michael Long; no action.
Pre-trial — DUI, James Norman Long; guilty, 364/362, 5 years probation, $1,245.50.
Change of plea hearing — DUI, Jannette Marie Matthews; guilty, 364/319, 5 years probation, $1,670.50.
Review hearing — Open alcoholic container, Jannette Marie Mathews; dismissed.
Review hearing — Speeding 17 mph over limit (over 40), failure to wear safety belt, Christopher Neal Mortensen; no action.
Pre-trial — DUI, Christopher Neal Mortensen; no action.
Second arraignment — DWLS 3rd-degree, Michael Patrick Murray; PT 11/13, JT 1/2/20.
Sentence compliance — DWLS 3rd-degree, Wade Edward Schuyler; guilty, 90/90, $450.
Sentence compliance — Assault 4th-degree, Wade Edward Schuyler; guilty, 364/363, $225.
Pre-trial — DWLS 3rd-degree, Wade Edward Schuyler; guilty, 90/90, $450.
Pre-trial — DUI, Patricia Lynn Williams; continued to 11/20.
Second arraignment — DWLS 3rd-degree, Alisha Marie Wilson; DFTA, B/W $2,500.
B/W hearing — DWLS 3rd-degree, Richard William Brooking; pd appt., continued to 10/30.
Arraignment — Two counts recreational fish shoot, gaff, snag fish 1st-degree, Gregory Paul Brown; guilty, 364/364 each count, $500 each count.
Arraignment — Recreational fishing rule violation possession of fish 2nd-degree, Gregory Paul Brown; 364/364, $350.
Arraignment — Avoid wildlife check station/inspection, Gregory Paul Brown; 364/364, $350.
Arraignment — DWLS 3rd-degree, Steven William Freeman; pd appt., PT 11/13, JT 1/2.
Arraignment — No valid operating license without ID complicit, Destiny L. Marcus; pd appt., arraignment continued to 10/30.
Arraignment — DWLS 3rd-degree, Keith Edward Pitts; guilty, 90/90, $450.
Arraignment — Resisting arrest, Austin J. Robertson; guilty, 90/83 suspension, 12 months probation, $300.
Arraignment — DWLS 3rd-degree, Lynnel Joy Sorensen; pd appt., PT 11/20, JT 1/2.
Arraignment — DWLS 3rd-degree, Timothy James Teall; pd appt., arraignment continued to 10/30.
Arraignment — Trip permit violation, April May Vandemarr; pd appt.
Contested hearing — Three counts zoning violation, Richard James Gill; continued to 1/15.
Contested hearing — Two counts on site sewage treatment & disposal, potable water violation, Richard James Gill; continued to 1/15.
Contested hearing — Build const/fire prevention & protect, public nuisance, solid waste/littering/dumping, Richard James Gill; continued to 1/15.
Suppression hearing — DUI, Dylon Michael Long; motion to suppress granted, review 11/6.
Suppression hearing — DUI, Christopher Neal Mortensen; continued to 11/6.
Abbreviation Key
00/00 Days sentenced/suspended
B/W Bench warrants
DF Deferred finding
DP Deferred prosecution
DS Deferred sentence
DUI Driving under influence
DWLS Driving w/ license suspended
DFTA Defendant failure to appear
FTR Failed to respond
JT Jury trial
MIP Minor in possession
NCO No-Contact Order
NOA Notice of appearance
NJT Non-jury trial
NSV No similar violations
NVOL No valid operator’s license
PD Public defender
PT Pre-trial
SOC Stipulated order of continuance
