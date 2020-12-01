LONG BEACH — The 2020 holiday shopping season kicked off over the weekend with Black Friday and Small Business Saturday in the midst of consumer worries about covid-19 and ongoing business restrictions aimed at slowing spread of the virus.
Entryways and checkout stands weren’t thronged with customers during what’s typically prime time for gift buying.
“It’s definitely been quieter,” said NiVA Green Gift Shop owner Heather Ramsay.
The boutique gift shop in downtown Long Beach has been among several businesses that have seen fewer customers so far this year, largely due to covid concerns and more customers turning to online shopping. Meanwhile, Seattle-based Amazon is on pace for a record-breaking season, including a 60% increase over Black Friday and Cyber Monday compared to 2019, according to MarketWatch.
“I think more people are staying home and shopping online and so forth,” Ramsay said.
Bar owner unhappy
The latest restrictions on businesses and social gatherings have been in place since Nov. 16, when Gov. Jay Inslee issued a rollback to help slow spread of the virus. The restrictions will continue through at least Dec. 14, and include all counties in Washington.
Restaurants and bars aren’t allowed to provide indoor dining or drinking. Outdoor dining and to-go service are permitted, although still subject to state safety limits.
World’s End Public House Bryan Carr disagreed with Inslee’s restrictions placed on his bar and restaurant business.
“We have now lost an entire quarter of business. That drastically affects our yearly revenue,” he said. “The state has not offered to cover any business license charges or liquor license charges. The city of Long Beach continues to charge water and sewer regardless of being shut down. The city and state has done little to nothing to help our small businesses. I’m not impressed. Business owners put a tremendous amount of effort in their businesses and towns in which we live. It’s been disappointing to say the least. We have a right to conduct business and destroying our economy is not productive.”
Occupancy limit doesn’t bite
Other restrictions include in-store retail being limited to 25% of ordinary occupancy limits. This hasn’t hindered business at Dennis Company Ace, one of the bigger retail stores in downtown Long Beach. At times, the business has closed one of two entrances to help control how many people come into the store, but even during the biggest and busiest rush, they haven’t come close to exceeding the 25% threshold, according to general manager Glen Admire.
“We’ve never been to a point where we had to make them wait in line. With what we’re allowed, I don’t think we’ve ever hit 25% capacity [of what we can have]. Between the employees, customers and size of the building, we can have more than 100 people in here. We never ever have that, not even during the Clam Festival do we have that many at one time,” Admire said.
He reported dramatic swings in sales since the start of the year, capped by a slower-than-usual Black Friday.
“Right now it’s about the same. At the beginning of the year, when we were considered essential and everything was closed down, we were running huge increases. Now it’s evening out to what a normal year would be. I think we’re going to end pretty normal,” Admire said.
Hoping for the best
Despite the circumstances, Ramsay, like many small business owners, is still embracing the holiday and banking on a profitable sales season.
“I gambled and bought like it’s a regular year and then we had the shutdown, so it freaked me out a little bit. But I’m starting to see a lot of familiar faces, people are coming in. I think we’ll have a decent season if not the usual season,” she said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.