ILWACO — Jerry Matzen III has cut hair for famous sports figures in prominent barbershops across the U.S., and he’s now looking to bring the same styling services to your front door.
Matzen, 34, of Ilwaco, officially started Jerry’s Barber Service offering his mobile barbering service in August.
“It seemed like a needed service,” said Matzen, who now serves the Long Beach Peninsula and Naselle area by appointment.
Matzen becomes master barber
Matzen grew up in the area and graduated from Ilwaco High in 2004 before serving two years in the Navy and the Reserves. In 2007, he enrolled at Moler Barber College in Fargo, North Dakota for a 10-month program.
“I had never heard of a barber school before then,” Matzen said, adding that he wanted to learn from the best in the business, which led him to a long-standing shop in North Dakota. “You have to have 1,550 hours, then you take the state barber board exam.”
Matzen next completed an apprentice program at the Town & Country Barbershop in Minot, North Dakota to become a master barber.
“An apprentice barber can’t work by themselves,” Matzen said.
Matzen then went to work in prominent barbershops across the Midwest, from North Dakota to Minnesota, often cutting hair for well-known customers including MLB and NHL players
“A lot of Minnesota Twins and visiting teams,” Matzen said.
As a commercial fishermen and former state-qualifying high school wrestler, self-reliance comes naturally for Matzen, as has barbering.
“I never found barbering challenging, it was something I was just naturally good at,” he said.
