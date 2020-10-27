SEAVIEW — Molly let out her signature howl as a black car pulled into the gravel parking lot on a warm September afternoon in Seaview.
It was the usual greeting from the 10-year-old Australian shepherd/coonhound mix, who has become accustomed to the daily afternoon rush that starts around lunchtime.
Molly’s Station and More — a country and collectibles store with a sandwich shop and model train gallery — officially opened over the summer under the ownership of Tim and Beverly Alexander and their beloved dog, Molly.
“We opened the store a year ago, and then just recently opened the sandwich shop,” said owner Beverly Alexander who operates the business with her husband, Tim. “All right in the middle of covid-19. We named it Molly’s Station and More.”
More than 100 sandwiches a day
The Alexanders have opened different aspect of the business in stages, starting with the country and collectible section in October 2019.
The sandwich portion started slowly in June, but has built a gradual following, largely spurred by Facebook.
“It’s been amazing. When we first opened, we only had one or two people come in the first couple weeks to order sandwiches,” Beverly said. “The news really spread when a woman from the rotary club came in and talked to me. She said I should go on Facebook and let everyone know you’re here. I did that and it took off. Within three days, I had more than 12,000 followers. And after being open a few months now, we have close to 28,000 followers and we’ve been jammed packed. In two days I put out 250 sandwich meals.”
Gigantic sandwich
The sandwiches at Molly’s Station require two hands and aren’t likely to be finished in one sitting, which has made them a popular stop during lunch.
The colossal club could be considered a meal in itself.
“Our sandwiches are quite huge,” Beverly said. “Our most popular is the Molly’s Club ($5.95) with or without a bag of chips, one side and a drink ($11.95). The French dip meal ($8.95) is also a strong seller.”
Co-owner Tim Alexander said the popularity has come as a surprise but the sandwiches speak for themselves.
“I never expected the sandwich shop to be doing what it’s doing, but when you make a nice sandwich at a reasonable price, you’re going to get people and that’s what we’re all about. Through this covid thing we want to give people who are hurting a nice meal at a reasonable price,” Tim said.
From trains to country store to sandwiches
The sandwich shop wasn’t part of the original plans, initially it was planned to be a model train gallery.
“It started out with just trains, the whole building was dedicated to it. As time progressed, I told him I would like to have a little store, a little old country store. We ended up opening the store last October,” Beverly said. “It took off pretty good. And while working on that I told him, you know, I would kind of like to do food. So what do you think of a sandwich shop? He thought it would be great.”
On June 12 they officially opened the sandwich portion of the business, sandwiched between the country store and the model train track.
Now the train plans may ultimately be derailed to make more space for the sandwich shop.
“She’s wanting to open it up for sit down and do breakfast, lunch and dinner. But you know, I was here first,” Tim joked.
