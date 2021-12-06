The ‘Crab Pot Christmas Tree’ lighting ceremony and parade was held Saturday evening in Ilwaco, where a crowd gathered along Howerton Avenue in anticipation of the ceremony to watch cars decked in Christmas lights.
Fireworks explode as the Crab Pot Christmas Tree is illuminated during a ceremony in Ilwaco.
LUKE WHITTAKER
LUKE WHITTAKER
A crowd gathered along Howerton Avenue in anticipation of the ceremony.
LUKE WHITTAKER
A parade of cars adorned in Christmas lights drove by, culminating in the lighting of the ‘tree’, assembled from approximately 170 commercial crab pots.
LUKE WHITTAKER
The crab pot Christmas tree was assembled using approximately 170 commercial crab pots.
ILWACO — A local tradition signaling the start of the holiday season commenced over the weekend.
The “Crab Pot Christmas Tree” lighting ceremony and parade was held Saturday evening in Ilwaco.
A crowd gathered along Howerton Avenue in anticipation of the ceremony while a parade of cars adorned in Christmas lights drove by, culminating in the lighting of the tree, assembled from approximately 170 commercial crab pots.
