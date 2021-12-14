PACIFIC COUNTY — The 2021-22 Washington commercial crab season is off to a strong start, bolstering the coastal economy as it heads into the holiday season.
The first official landing figures are “great,” according to WDFW Coastal Shellfish Manager Dan Ayres. A total of 2,860,513 pounds of crab have been caught among 349 landings overall in Washington, including 1,576,473 in area 60A-2, Cape Disappointment to Point Chehalis; 232,038 pounds in area 60C, Willapa Bay; and 1,052,002 pounds in area 61, south of the Columbia River.
Fishermen are reporting full pots and mostly favorable weather conditions, despite some challenging conditions earlier this week.
Local processors and retailers said the quantity and quality have been excellent, with customers eager to buy crab ahead of the holiday season. Since 2014-15, the Washington commercial crab season has endured seasonal delays due to domoic acid, low meat yield or price negotiations, issues that didn’t affect this year’s start.
“It was the winter of 2014-15 when we last had crab in December,” said Sue Moretz, co-owner of the Crab Pot Market and Restaurant with her husband, Sean.
“The beginning of this season has been really hot because everyone wants what they haven’t had in seven years. A lot of people here have crab for Christmas and they haven’t been able to do that, so we’ve been selling a lot of crab. The crab are in excellent shape. They’re big, full and really sweet.”
A record starting price between $4.75 to $5 per pound has meant big paydays for fishermen. The crab fishery generates millions in revenue for coastal economies, particularly the first few weeks of the season when up to 75% of the annual catch is landed.
“It’s good for the whole economy. It’s good for the crabbers — all their kids are going to have Christmas gifts. When there’s no crabbing in December it’s a pretty bleak Christmas for the families that rely on the crab fishery for money in December,” Sue Moretz said.
Processors struggle to keep up
While the price, quality and quantity of crab has been exceptional this season, the sheer volume of crab has presented problems for local processors reeling from ongoing labor shortages.
South Bend Products general manager Dean Antich said they were short on staff at their processing facilities in South Bend and Chinook, with roughly 70% and 50% of processing personnel hired at the respective locations when the season started.
“We have less than half in Chinook than what we would like,” Antich said. “It’s been a complete struggle with a lack of a workforce. Canneries had to stop buying because they couldn’t keep up.”
As a result, some product is being distributed to other processors on the coast.
“At the beginning, they were having to truck crab out of here because they didn’t have the manpower to take care of the product. Obviously the whole West Coast isn’t doing as high a volume if they’re trucking them to someplace else, where they can process them,” Sean Moretz said.
The shortage isn’t exclusive to the seafood industry.
“Every manufacturer is seemingly short on workers,” Antich summed.
