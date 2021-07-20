The brush fire, which appeared to start along the road shoulder before spreading up hill, was quickly contained by 1:30 p.m. by a concerted effort by Ilwaco, Chinook and Fire District #1. Crews used two hoses to douse the fire with water before smothering residual embers with a foam suppressant.
The brush fire, which appeared to start along the road shoulder before spreading up hill, was quickly contained by 1:30 p.m. by a concerted effort by Ilwaco, Chinook and Fire District #1. Crews used two hoses to douse the fire with water before smothering residual embers with a foam suppressant.
ILWACO — A small brush fire scorched a section of roadside along U.S. Highway 101 outside Ilwaco earlier this week.
Five trucks from three fire departments responded to the scene around 1:15 p.m. Monday near the Wallacut River and milepost 17 in Ilwaco, where smoke was seen billowing from a distance by passing motorists.
The brush fire, which appeared to start along the road shoulder before spreading uphill, was quickly contained by 1:30 p.m. by a concerted effort by Ilwaco, Chinook and Fire District No. 1 personnel. Crews used two hoses to douse the fire with water before smothering residual embers with a foam suppressant.
Ilwaco Fire Chief Tom Williams estimated that approximately 100 feet of embankment was burned, but no injuries or significant damage was reported.
It wasn’t immediately clear what started the fire, Williams said, but weather and extra-dry conditions likely contributed.
Williams said a tossed cigarette from a passing motorist could have been a potential ignition source, aided by light winds and afternoon temperatures hovering around 70 degrees.
With the dry conditions and lingering drought, Williams said it won’t likely be the last fire this summer.
“I think it will be one of several. It’s pretty dry and there’s not much rain,” he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.