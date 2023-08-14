Locally harvested Willapa Bay oysters from Taylor Shellfish were the primary fare, flame grilled and served by volunteers under clear blue skies with a pleasant bay breeze as hundreds of attendees listened to the music, many relaxing in lawn chairs and wide-brimmed hats.
Ilwaco Jazz Band members disembark from the May West after performing during Jazz & Oysters. Pictured left to right: Trombone player Hayden Gentry, baritone saxophone player Ethan Shaw and trombone player Logan Siewert.
Photos by LUKE WHITTAKER
Baritone saxophone player Ethan Shaw, a member of the Ilwaco Jazz Band, stuck around following their performance at the Jazz & Oysters event in Nahcotta.
LUKE WHITTAKER
Terry Robb performs during Jazz & Oysters in Nahcotta.
LUKE WHITTAKER
Left to right: Ilwaco Jazz Band members drummer Moises Mendez Hernandex, bass player Brad Montgomery and piano player Jay Schenk perform during Jazz & Oysters.
LUKE WHITTAKER
LUKE WHITTAKER
Attendees meet and greet during Jazz & Oysters.
LUKE WHITTAKER
Attendees arrive at the Jazz & Oysters event in Nahcotta.
LUKE WHITTAKER
Terry Robb performs at Jazz & Oysters.
LUKE WHITTAKER
Terry Robb performs before a full crowd at Jazz & Oysters.
