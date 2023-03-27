LONG BEACH PENINSULA — Less than ideal surf conditions and a meager low tide made for spotty clamming along the peninsula last week, where recreational diggers combed the surf for the first time this year following a series of approved digs.
The first series of digs of the year were approved for Long Beach by WDFW on Wednesday, March 22, allowing clammers to hit the beach the following morning (March 23) for a (-0.3 tide) peak low tide at 8:29 a.m., with mixed results.
Subsequent morning low-tide opportunities were available Friday, Saturday and Sunday, but the results weren’t much better, diggers reported.
Shellfish and seafood enthusiasts can also start making plans to attend the Long Beach Razor Clam Festival on April 8-9. This long-running event celebrates the unique contribution of razor clams to Washington’s culture and coastal communities.
Future tentative digs during morning (a.m.) low tides — which will require purchasing new 2023-24 licenses and additional acceptable domoic levels — are scheduled (digging extended to 1 p.m. on April 12 only):
April 6, Thursday, 7:34 a.m.; 0.3 feet; Long Beach, Twin Harbors, Mocrocks
April 7, Friday, 8:10 a.m.; -0.1 feet; Long Beach, Twin Harbors, Copalis
April 8, Saturday, 8:48 a.m.; -0.3 feet; Long Beach, Twin Harbors, Mocrocks (Long Beach Razor Clam Festival)
April 9, Sunday, 9:29 a.m.; -0.4 feet; Long Beach, Twin Harbors, Copalis (Long Beach Razor Clam Festival)
April 10, Monday, 10:15 a.m.; -0.4 feet; Long Beach, Twin Harbors, Mocrocks
April 11, Tuesday, 11:09 a.m.; -0.2 feet; Long Beach, Twin Harbors, Copalis
April 12, Wednesday, 12:12 p.m.; 0.1 feet; Long Beach, Twin Harbors, Mocrocks (digging extended until 1 PM)
April 19, Wednesday, 6:44 a.m.; -0.4 feet; Long Beach, Twin Harbors, Mocrocks
April 20, Thursday, 7:28 a.m.; -0.9 feet; Long Beach, Twin Harbors, Copalis
April 21, Friday, 8:09 a.m.; -1.2 feet; Long Beach, Twin Harbors, Mocrocks
April 22, Saturday, 8:50 a.m.; -1.1 feet; Long Beach, Twin Harbors, Copalis
April 23, Sunday, 9:31 a.m.; -0.8 feet; Long Beach, Twin Harbors, Mocrocks
April 24, Monday, 10:14 a.m.; -0.4 feet; Long Beach, Twin Harbors, Copalis
April 25, Tuesday, 11:01 a.m.; 0.1 feet; Long Beach, Twin Harbors, Mocrocks
Not all beaches are open for every dig, so diggers are encouraged to make sure their intended destination is open before heading out. WDFW will announce digging opportunities via the WDFW razor clam webpage when marine toxin tests show it is safe to do so.
The daily limit is 15 razor clams per person. Under state law, a daily limit consists of the first 15 clams dug regardless of size or condition, and each digger’s clams must be kept in a separate container. Digging is prohibited in the razor clam reserves, which are marked by 10-foot poles with signs. The reserves are located just south of the Ocean City approach on Copalis; and 2.8 miles north of the Oysterville approach on Long Beach. The most successful digging occurs between one and two hours before the listed time of low tide.
All diggers age 15 or older must have an applicable fishing license to harvest razor clams on any beach. To be notified of in-season rule changes as they are announced sign up for email notifications at wdfw.wa.gov/about/lists.
