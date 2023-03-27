LONG BEACH PENINSULA — Less than ideal surf conditions and a meager low tide made for spotty clamming along the peninsula last week, where recreational diggers combed the surf for the first time this year following a series of approved digs.

The first series of digs of the year were approved for Long Beach by WDFW on Wednesday, March 22, allowing clammers to hit the beach the following morning (March 23) for a (-0.3 tide) peak low tide at 8:29 a.m., with mixed results.

