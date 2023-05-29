Members of several veteran organizations gathered at local cemeteries and service memorials to pay their respects during Memorial Day ceremonies recognizing and honoring the fallen took that place Monday, May 29, starting at Surfside Veteran’s Park at 8:30 A.M. before proceeding to Oysterville Cemetery, Ocean Park Cemetery, Lone Fir Cemetery and Ilwaco Cemetery before concluding at the Black Lake Memorial.
Monday was a nice day for getting out and attending Memorial Day Services at the Ilwaco Cemetery and the Black Lake Memorial. Participants thanked Coast Guard Station Cape Disappointment for their presence and to the USCGAUX members of Flotilla 130-06-02 for attending. The local Ilwaco American Legion Post and the Ilwaco Veterans of Foreign Wars put the event together.
Members of several veteran organizations salute as the flag is lowered to half-staff in in honor of those who died in American wars during a Memorial Day ceremony at Ilwaco Cemetery on Monday, May 29.
Photos by LUKE WHITTAKER
Ray Palmer places a wreath in remembrance of fallen service members during a Memorial Day ceremony Monday, May 29 at Ilwaco Cemetery.
LUKE WHITTAKER
LUKE WHITTAKER
Ilwaco sophomore Ethan Shaw performed ‘Taps’ as a flag was lowered to half-staff in honor of those who died in American wars.
LUKE WHITTAKER
Cape Disappointment was a popular destination Memorial Day Weekend, often considered the unofficial kickoff to summer.
LUKE WHITTAKER
Go-kart riders race around a corner at Fun Beach Speedway on Sunday, May 28 in Long Beach. Local businesses enjoyed brisk sales over the Memorial Day Weekend.
LUKE WHITTAKER
Lee LaFollette/Lynette Smith
A U.S. Coast Guard color guard paid tribute Monday to the ones who gave all — we remember and honor them.
