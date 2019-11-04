Deficiencies at Ocean Beach Hospital found by the Department of Health in March 2019
The hospital failed to:
Post signs identifying the Emergency Department as a safe haven for abandoned infants (Issue B295).
Ensure that staff members who reprocessed flexible endoscopes received periodic competency evaluations or training (Issue B615).
Develop an effective process to ensure medical records were accurate, complete and timely (Issue B725).
Develop and implement a coordinated, integrated hospital-wide quality assessment and performance improvement plan (Issue B795).
Ensure that data regarding medication use, management, and administration errors were reported to the hospital’s quality program (Issue B855).
Ensure that data regarding restraint use were reported to the hospital’s quality program (Issue B860).
Ensure patient care supplies were not stored or available for patient use beyond the manufacturer’s expiration date (Issue B890).
Ensure that medication dispensed in multi-dose vials do not enter the immediate patient treatment area when used for more than one patient (Issue B925).
Ensure that soiled and clean items were properly separated to prevent cross contamination, and that clean endoscopes were properly stored to prevent cross contamination prior to procedures (Issue B945).
Implement policies and procedures to ensure compliance with the Washington State Retail Food Code (Issue B1055).
Ensure that medications management quality processes were implemented (Issue B1080).
Perform a patient handling hazard assessment (Issue B1105).
Perform an annual evaluation of the safe patient handling program (Issue B1110).
Implement a procedure for staff refusal of patient handling based on exposure of staff or patients to risk of injury (Issue B1115).
Ensure that the safe patient handling policy contained the types of equipment and devices used as part of the program (Issue B1120).
Ensure that the Broselow Pediatric Emergency Tape was current to meet pediatric patient needs during an emergency (Issue B1135).
Follow the hospital’s restraint policy when placing patients in restraints (Issue B1170).
Follow its policy and procedure for monitoring patients while administering blood products (Issue B1185).
Obtain immunization status information on two pediatric patients seen in the emergency department (Issue B1235).
Ensure recovery staff confirmed and documented in the patient’s record an available responsible adult who will accompany the patient home after receiving procedural sedation (Issue B1370).
Develop and implement Emergency Department policies and procedures that define standards of care (Issue B1655).
Ensure that staff maintained documented preventative maintenance records for steam sterilizers used for sterilization of critical medical equipment (Issue B1895).
