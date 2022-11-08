ILWACO — A new manager for the Port of Ilwaco and Chinook was announced last week.
John Demase was named as the new manager for the two ports following an Ilwaco Port Commission meeting last Tuesday.
Demase, 36, of South Bend, officially started Monday, Nov. 7, with duties overseeing port operations in Ilwaco and Chinook following the resignation of former port manager Rich Titus in late September. On Monday, the Chinook Observer had a brief Q&A with the new port manager:
Where are you from?
“Around here. I graduated from Knappa High School in 2005, moved to Chinook in 2009, currently living in South Bend.”
Can you tell me a little about your work history?
“I started commercial fishing right out of high school. I’ve participated in several fisheries from Northern Alaska to Southern California. I worked on the F/V Blue Chip for John and Carla Hanson from 2008-2015. During my time with them I advanced from deckhand to vessel operator. In 2015, I started working at the Port of Chinook as a maintenance worker, and over the years I have worked my way up into operations management and now port manager.”
What are you excited about most as port manager?
“The Ports mission statement is: To best utilize our resources to maintain, facilitate, enhance and stimulate commerce and economic development in our communities. I’m excited to be able to serve our community in a unique way through a leadership role at the port.”
What do you foresee as some of the biggest challenges (with the ports of Chinook and Ilwaco individually)?
“Chinook’s biggest challenge is going to be securing funding to maintain infrastructure such as dredging, piling and docks. For Ilwaco, I don’t necessarily see it as a challenge as much as an opportunity to create and enhance the working relationships between the port and the community to better serve the community and implement the port’s mission statement. The port has several projects in different stages of funding and construction that will need to be accomplished and assessed over the coming months.”
Are there anticipated changes to moorage, launching fees in Chinook or Ilwaco?
“Not currently, except what is in the current budget plan.”
What’s one thing people would be surprised to know about you?
“I’m a diver and I spend a lot of my time off working to keep our local fishing fleet operating around the grueling schedule of commercial fishing. When not working I love to travel and explore our region with my spouse and our family.”
