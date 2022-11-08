John Demase

John Demase, 36, of South Bend, was named port manager for Ilwaco and Chinook last week. Demase will oversee operations for the Port of Ilwaco and Chinook starting this month.

 LUKE WHITTAKER

ILWACO — A new manager for the Port of Ilwaco and Chinook was announced last week.

John Demase was named as the new manager for the two ports following an Ilwaco Port Commission meeting last Tuesday.

