LONG BEACH — The Dennis Company in Long Beach donated a new grill to the Long Beach Volunteer Fire Department.
The Traeger wood-fired grill was presented by Dennis Company employees Brien Patton and Glen Admire on Tuesday, Nov. 3 at the Long Beach Fire Department.
The firefighters were ecstatic with the news and eager to put the new wood-pellet grill and smoker to good use.
“We’ve actually been through a couple gas grills,” said Fire Chief Kyle Jewell, explaining how former grills were often casualties of seasonal storms and that the new one would be well protected.
“This one will stay down in the bay,” he said.
The new grill is a considerable upgrade over their former gas grills, including a ‘WiFire’ feature that allows the grill to be operated remotely from a cell phone.
“It will tell you exactly when the cooking is done,” Admire said.
Similar donations from Dennis Company to their respective fire departments are also occurring in Raymond, Aberdeen and Elma, Admire said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.