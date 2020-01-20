Long Beach Police Department
Jan. 12 — At 1:16 p.m. in Long Beach, someone reported a man in his car, in plain sight and “it is disgusting.”
At 9:04 p.m., some suspicious, possibly stolen items, were left beside a business in Long Beach.
Jan. 13 — A burglary was reported at 2:10 p.m. in Ilwaco, after possible transients broke into a building to live there.
Loud noises were reported coming from a trailer in Long Beach at 9:35 p.m.
Jan. 15 — Two juveniles were allegedly shooting off fireworks at 4:57 p.m.
At 6:15 p.m., a prowler was reported walking around a shed in a Long Beach neighborhood.
A vehicle with people possibly living in it was reported at 8:53 p.m., and has been parked behind a Long Beach business several nights in a row.
Jan. 16 — At 9:33 p.m., a chimney fire was reported at an Ilwaco home.
Suspicious activity in a building in Long Beach was reported at 11:05 p.m. The caller said that some sort of drug activity was going on.
Jan. 17 — Criminal trespassing was reported at 8:59 a.m. in Ilwaco for squatters in a home that is supposed to be vacant.
An unleashed, allegedly vicious dog bit someone in Long Beach at 6:11 p.m.
Jan. 18 — Tools, including an airless paint sprayer, hoses, spray gun and more were reported stolen from the backyard of a Long Beach home at 4:19 p.m.
At 7:57 p.m., a possible chimney fire was reported in Ilwaco.
A domestic violence incident in progress was reported at 8:29 p.m. in Ilwaco.
Pacific County Sheriff’s Office
Jan. 12 — A domestic incident was reported at 8:14 a.m. in Naselle.
Flames were reported visible from a fire at a South Bend home at 9:33 a.m.
At 10:02 a.m., in Surfside, someone brought in a safe that appears to have been busted open.
An incident between neighbors was reported at 4:23 p.m. in Naselle.
At 9:40 p.m. in Raymond, disorderly conduct was reported for individuals “fighting with squatters.”
Jan. 13 — At 7:32 p.m. in Ocean Park, a domestic violence incident was reported.
In Ocean Park at 10:14 a.m., criminal trespassing was reported.
Jan. 14 — A domestic violence incident was reported in Ocean Park at 7:49 a.m., after one person allegedly “busted” through a door into a home.
At 9:43 a.m. in Seaview, a disorderly person was reported.
Criminal trespassing was reported at an Ocean Park business at 11:14 a.m.
Malicious harassment was reported in Menlo at 11:18 a.m.
At 5:16 p.m. in Seaview, a woman called dispatch to report she has a cat that has gotten stuck behind her hot water heater. The caller said it’s a nice, domestic cat and she feeds it occasionally but she can’t get it out.
Jan. 15 — A suspicious situation was reported in Ocean Park at 5:05 a.m. after a man, who was allegedly lurking around a home, knocked and wanted to use the phone.
A burglary was reported in Nahcotta at 8:07 a.m. The caller said they kicked in a door and took monitors and recording boxes for cameras among other items.
A suspicious man was attempting to enter an Ocean Park home at 8:21 a.m. and took off running when contacted.
At 9:46 a.m. in Ocean Park, a counterfeit $100 bill was reported.
In Surfside at 12:44 p.m., a property owner reported an unusually high electric bill.
In Naselle at 7:43 p.m., a problem with a female juvenile was reported.
A structure fire was reported in Ocean Park at 9:02 p.m.
Jan. 16 — Suspicious activity at an Ocean Park home was reported at 7:59 a.m.
At 2:39 p.m. in Surfside, a suspicious situation was reported after two porch lights on a home were blinking on and off.
Jan. 17 — Malicious harassment was alleged in Raymond at 12:06 p.m.
At 3:48 p.m., a domestic violence incident was reported in Ocean Park.
Jan. 18 — At 2:31 p.m. in Raymond, it was reported that two males crawled through an upstairs window on a bank-owned home and were walking on the roof.
The theft of golf clubs from a Surfside home was reported at 4:39 p.m.
