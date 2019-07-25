OCEAN PARK — A patron of Doc’s Tavern may get jail time for threatening staff last fall.
Duane Sullivan, 58, threatened to kill a Doc’s employee in September, ultimately leading to his arrest. Sullivan is charged with harassment, first-degree criminal trespass, reckless driving, making a false statement to a public servant, and obstructing a public servant.
Sullivan’s case is scheduled for an Aug. 12 jury trial. He awaits in Pacific County Jail, in lieu of $100,000 bail.
Not his first crime
In June 1999, Sullivan pleaded guilty to first-degree manslaughter after shooting his neighbor Clement Wharton in La Center.
Sullivan shot Wharton in the back of the head. At the time, he told investigators he confused Wharton with a rabbit, according to a 2012 Chinook Observer article.
Sullivan was released in 2012, and moved to Ocean Park, where he’s resided since.
Duking it out at Doc’s
On Sept. 20, 2018, Pacific County Sheriff’s Office Deputies Ryley Queener and Darree Smith responded to a report of disorderly conduct. Doc’s employees told the deputies Sullivan was causing a commotion after being asked to leave.
While inside Doc’s, Sullivan yelled at the bartender. He was then asked to leave but stayed outside near the tavern.
Sullivan had caused similar problems the previous night, and was asked to leave then as well, according to law enforcement.
After being asked to leave the tavern the second night, Sullivan told the bartender “If you don’t let me in here, I’ll come back and kill you,” according to Queener’s incident report. The bartender told the deputies she believed Sullivan was serious about his threat.
After talking to Doc’s employees, the deputies tried to talk to Sullivan. He refused to identify himself at first, but eventually did. Minutes into talking to the deputies, Sullivan turned around with his hands behind his back. When Queener asked what he was doing, Sullivan replied “I’m under arrest, aren’t I?”
Queener told Sullivan he wasn’t under arrest, yet Sullivan continued to refuse answering questions. He was then arrested.
While on the way to the jail, Sullivan started yelling and coughing, saying he was in pain. He was taken to Willapa Harbor Hospital, where he received medical attention before being taken to the jail.
Deputies allegedly found a crossbow, arrow and large knife inside Sullivan’s car.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.