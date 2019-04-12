PENINSULA — Rental applications are being accepted for the Driftwood Point Apartments.
The Long Beach housing complex, located off 10th Street Northeast and Oregon Avenue North, is scheduled to open by the end of the year.
The complex will feature one, two and three bedroom apartments for low-income residents. Additional complex features include a community center, laundry room, kitchen, meeting space and on-site help.
A one-day application event will be held on June 12. From 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., residents can fill out a housing application at the Long Beach Depot, located at 102 3rd Street NW. Applications will also be available online at http://www.hoswwa.org or at the Longview Housing Authority.
Applications should be emailed to preapplication@howwa.org, faxed to 360-425-9930 or mailed to the housing authority, located at 820 11th Avenue in Longview. Applicants will need proof of birthdate and Social Security numbers for all household members.
A waiting list will be started for the complex. There isn’t an anticipated closing date for the list.
A majority of the apartments will be set aside for homeless families with children, veterans and disabled individuals. In addition, each apartment will have income restrictions and receive HUD Section 8 rent assistance. Income restrictions will be at 30, 40 or 50 percent of Pacific County’s median income.
Income restrictions at 30 percent will be as follows: $13,650 for one person; $15,600 for two people; $17,550 for three people; $19,500 for four people; and $21,060 for five people. Restrictions at 40 percent will be: $18,200 for one; $20,800 for two; $23,400 for three; $26,000 for four; and $28,080 for five. Restrictions at 50 percent will be: $22,750 for one; $28,000 for two; $29,250 for three; $32,500 for four; and $35,100 for five.
Applicants will be put on the waitlist based on when their application is received. Approved families will be contacted before the complex is completed and as vacancies occur.
The project is being led by the Joint Pacific County Housing Authority. Questions about applications can be directed to 360-423-0140, extension 50.
