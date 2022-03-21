ILWACO — Earl Soule sipped a root beer and reminisced about the way boats were once built.
Soule, 76, has been working on wood boats since he was 15, and witnessed a world of change over the course of his career.
“I’ve worked on this boat many times over the years,” Soule said as he looked over the Tondeleyo, a vessel owned by long-time friend Guy Glenn, Sr.
“I went to school with him. I’ve known him since we were kids. We’ve been buddies for a long time,” Soule said, adding that he was working to install new wood on the deck and refurbish the cabin over the past three weeks at the Ilwaco boatyard.
“This boat was built when I was in high school, so it was in the 60s. I think it finished in 1964-1965.”
The Tondeleyo was one of several in the yard and in local marinas that have intertwined throughout Soule’s career, either as an owner or as his next job.
The vessel has always been a recreational craft with East Coast roots, Soule said, adding that he installed a new bridge approximately seven years ago.
“This boat was built off of lobster boat lines. The way lobster boats are built, they’ve changed a little but not much. It’s an East Coast design instead of West Coast. They pick up and travel faster and easier in the water. They have a good flare and cut water on the bow.”
The fine art of ‘virgin’ oak
Working on old wood boats has been a passion for Soule since he was a teenager.
“I’ve done it all my life. My favorite part is planking, that’s what I love to do,” he said. “But nowadays you can’t get good oak, like we used to get. Nowadays we’re using plastic.”
Soule said the old-growth ‘virgin’ wood was the best for building the hulls and ribs within boats.
“The second-growth wood doesn’t hold up like the old-growth. It just doesn’t have the resin in it to make it last.” Soule said, adding that the maintenance of some old wood boats can range up to “about $8,000 to $10,000 a year to keep it up.
“It’s like all lumber, it’s really hard to get boat lumber. Boat lumber, or bending oak, it has to be good oak or you can’t bend it — it will just bust. You figure an hour per an inch of thickness when you’re boiling or steaming it in a tank. I like to boil it — it works better I think, it saturates better and keeps the heat in longer. You put some soap in the water when starting out, the soap holds the heat in longer. You put soap on the ends and slide them down just like slick’em, it works real neat,” Soule explained.
‘New’ boat for Earl
The owner of several boats over the years, Soule experienced his own loss late last year.
In late December, on a snowy Sunday afternoon just after Christmas, Soule lost his own beloved boat, the F/V Tlingit Princess, to a boat fire at the Ilwaco marina. Soule was aboard at the time and was able to safely escape, but the vessel was a total loss. A GoFundMe established by friends of Soule following the fire raised $21,000 — $1,000 more than their $20,000 goal.
“My boat that burned was too far gone to rebuild it. The hull wasn’t bad, it was just the living quarters — the thing that really costs money to put back together — that was gone. And you would never get the burnt-wood smell out, not even 20 years later,” Soule said.
With the money from crowdfunding, Soule was able to purchase a new boat, which he’s configuring now.
“I got another boat. It’s a 32-foot sternpicker. It’s a fiberglass boat. I’ve got a brand-new engine laying on my bed, just haven’t had time to rig it up,” he said.
Fiberglass boats have benefits compared to traditional wood-hulled vessels.
“The fiberglass boats, if you keep it up, are probably the easiest to maintain,” Soule said.
“It just takes time. That’s the thing people don’t seem to understand. You either take care of them or they die. Some of these boats around here are more than 100 years old.”
