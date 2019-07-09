ILWACO — Some of the lowest tides of the year occurred over the weekend giving beach visitors access to sights seldom seen.
Caves at Waikiki Beach, usually inundated with seawater, were easily accessible during the window of low tides that occurred between Wednesday, July 3 and Sunday, July 7, with the lowest (-2.35) occurring at 8:40 a.m. on July 4.
Several would-be explorers took advantage of the opportunity to see the briny, barnacle-lined passage that led to the edge of a pool of emerald water, where many stopped and posed for pictures.
Others climbed over rocky headlands to explore tide pools beneath Cape Disappointment Lighthouse.
Other noteworthy low tides through the remainder of the summer occur next week, July 30 through Aug. 4, and Aug. 28 through Sept. 1.
Low tides next week won’t be as extreme as last week. They range from -1.03 to -0.96 on Friday, July 19. The lowest tide next week is -1.32 at 7:23 a.m. Tuesday, July 16.
