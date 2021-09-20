Marina manager John Demase helps distribute oil containment pads around the sunken F/V Laura Marie Thursday, Sept. 16 at the Port of Ilwaco. The commercial vessel was the first to sink at the port since the Lihue II in 2017.
ILWACO — A commercial fishing vessel sank in the early morning hours last week at the Port of Ilwaco.
The F/V Laura Marie, a 50-foot, wood-hulled commercial fishing vessel sank at approximately 6:45 a.m. Thursday while moored at dock ‘C’ in the Ilwaco marina.
The vessel, last registered to Robert John McGiviny, had been homeported in Ilwaco since 2008, and will likely be a total loss, according to port officials.
It’s uncommon for a commercial vessel to sink at the port, marina manager John Demase said, adding that it wasn’t immediately clear what may have been the cause.
Port staff responded at 7 a.m. Thursday to address potential environmental concerns from the 50-foot vessel. Both an containment boom and an oil-absorbent boom were deployed by the port staff prior to the arrival of the Coast Guard and Washington Department of Ecology.
“Later in the same day, the vessel owner’s insurance company and salvage team took charge of the salvage process,” Port Manager Guy Glenn Jr. said via e-mail Monday.
“A plan is currently being coordinated for the removal of the vessel from our marina.”
The F/V Laura Marie sinking was the first at the ‘C’ dock since November 2017, when the F/V Lihue II, a 61-foot tuna boat went down. The 61-foot, pre-World War II-era boat created a colossal contamination concern requiring a concerted cleanup involving the Coast Guard and the state Department of Ecology.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.