LONG BEACH — Pacific County on Oct. 10 received word of a $1.25 million boost to its efforts to combat the opioid epidemic from the U.S. Department of Justice. This was among the highest sums in Washington state in this round of grant funding.
U.S. Attorney Brian T. Moran in Seattle announced grants to Pacific County; the state Department of Health; and King, Whatcom and Skagit counties.
“Many of these grants are aimed at providing treatment and support to those who are reentering society after prison sentences,” Moran said in a news release. “With these funds DOJ is making a commitment to breaking the harmful cycle of substance abuse and incarceration.”
Pacific County was awarded two grants totaling $1,250,000 to focus on substance abuse and reentry from prison. "The bulk of the grant funds support the Pacific County Second Chance Reentry Program that works to reduce recidivism of individuals with substance abuse and mental disorders," the news release said.
The Washington State Department of Health was awarded nearly $2 million to support its prescription monitoring program. The $1,996,316 grant "will improve the monitoring of opioid prescriptions for educational and law enforcement purposes," according to the U.S. Attorney's Office.
Whatcom County received a $900,000 grant; Seattle King County Health Department was awarded $1.2 million; Skagit County received $997,307; and the state Health Care authority was given two grants totaling $222,637.
