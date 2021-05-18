ILWACO — It wasn’t the ideal vacation memory two Seattle sisters were seeking to make Monday morning along Hwy 101 near Ilwaco.
But as their compact, two-door Fiat was reduced to a smoldering black heap near mile marker #9, Susan Frost and Nancy Horner found a way to smile and laugh about it anyway.
“It’s kind of shocking, but it’s just stuff,” Horner, 63, summed as she thumbed through cellphone videos of the inferno just minutes before.
Susan Frost was heading east with Nancy and Ed Horner on Hwy 101 near Ilwaco in a motorhome with Fiat towed behind when Frost first noticed something was wrong near mile marker #9, between Ilwaco and Chinook.
“She [Susan Frost] looked out the window and said ‘Oh s—! The Fiat’s on fire!” Nancy said.
They were able to safely pull over and unhook the car with help from good Samaritans who also aided with fire extinguishers as Ilwaco Fire Department descended on the scene.
The Fiat was total loss, but there no injuries and the motorhome was undamaged.
The cause of the fire wasn’t immediately known, but the sisters said they double checked to make sure the Fiat was in neutral and the brake was off before leaving Seaview.
