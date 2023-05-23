Fifth graders from Ocean Park Elementary participated in an outdoor camp host at the Ocean Park Retreat Center from Monday, May 8, through Friday, May 12, where dozens of students experienced outdoor explorations during the day and campfires in the evenings.
Jayana J. inspects a bird skull during the 5th-grade outdoor camp held at the Ocean Park Retreat Center.
LUKE WHITTAKER
McKenzie E. climbs over a log in search of insects as Jazzlyn E. follows behind during the outdoor camp held in Ocean Park.
LUKE WHITTAKER
Kailynn O. feels the fur of a coyote pelt held by Kennedi K.
LUKE WHITTAKER
Chloe H. explores the woods during a 5th-grade outdoor camp hosted at the Ocean Park Retreat Center.
LUKE WHITTAKER
Campers scamper for their hiding spots as Blake Bell, center, counts down during a game of hide-and-seek at the fifth grade outdoor camp held in Ocean Park.
LUKE WHITTAKER
LUKE WHITTAKER
Fifth graders learn about soil profiles during an outdoor camp in Ocean Park.
LUKE WHITTAKER
OCEAN PARK — Janaya closely examined the eagle skull, noting the cavernous eye sockets and stout beak compared to the other birds. Meanwhile, Kailynn ran her fingers over a coyote pelt, her first time feeling the soft fur of a wild animal often spotted along the Peninsula.
Such experiences were part of the daily activities during an outdoor camp held at the Ocean Park Retreat Center from Monday, May 8, through Friday, May 12, where dozens of local fifth-grade students experienced outdoor explorations during the day and campfires in the evenings.
