OCEAN PARK — Janaya closely examined the eagle skull, noting the cavernous eye sockets and stout beak compared to the other birds. Meanwhile, Kailynn ran her fingers over a coyote pelt, her first time feeling the soft fur of a wild animal often spotted along the Peninsula.

Such experiences were part of the daily activities during an outdoor camp held at the Ocean Park Retreat Center from Monday, May 8, through Friday, May 12, where dozens of local fifth-grade students experienced outdoor explorations during the day and campfires in the evenings. 

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.