SEAVIEW — One occupant was safely evacuated from the structure fire that gutted a residential home Monday evening in Seaview.
The fire was first reported around 3:30 p.m. Monday, Nov. 1 as smoke and 10-foot flames were seen wafting from windows from a small blue house located at 4812 N PL Street.
Fire crews from Ilwaco and Pacific County Fire District No.1 responded to the scene and contained the blaze within minutes, sparing nearby structures.
“Carol from upstairs came outside and started yelling, so my husband grabbed the dog and a photo album. We knew as soon as soon as our neighbor started yelling that it was on fire. All she yelled was ‘She did it again, she did it again,” said Karmon Hymes, who raced home from work in Long Beach to find her block surrounded by fire trucks.
Witnesses and nearby neighbors said the house had been the site of a similar fire just months earlier.
“This is the second time this has happened in a couple months,” Hymes said.
Hymes said the fast response from fire crews was the difference in preventing the fire from spreading to other nearby structures, including an apartment building.
“The flames were 10-foot high and coming out of every window. They saved us. They saved my house. If it wasn’t for them coming so quick, I wouldn’t have anything.”
The call lasted approximately two hours, with the structure suffering significant damage.
