LONG BEACH — The Long Beach Volunteer Fire Department hosted their popular annual 'Firefighter Games' on Saturday, Aug. 19, at their station at 701 Washington Ave.

Among the entertaining events — featuring local volunteer firefighters — were gurney races, tower rides, a dunk tank and a 'Water Ball' competition. The Water Ball competition, where two teams (of two firemen each) use a high-pressure firehose to push a ball along a cable into the other team's side, featured eight competing teams. Long Beach volunteer firefighters J.P. Phillips and Daniel Lopez finished first overall, followed by Jose Mendez and Zachary Jewell in second.

