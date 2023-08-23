Bentley O'Brien, 6, of Long Beach, bravely peers over the edge during a tower ride aboard a ladder truck with Long Beach volunteer firefighter J.P. Phillips during the annual Firefighter Games last Saturday in Long Beach.
Alicia O'Brien, of Long Beach, poses for a picture with her kids, Noah, 5, and Bentley, 6, after taking a ride in the bucket with firefighter J.P. Phillips during the annual Firefighter Games last weekend.
The Long Beach Volunteer Fire Department hosted their annual 'Firefighter Games' on Saturday, Aug. 19. at their station at 701 Washington Ave. featuring gurney races, tower rides, dunk tank and a 'Water Ball' competition.
The tower rides with Long Beach fireman J.P. Phillips were a big draw, with several children (along with parents) lining up for an opportunity to ride in the ladder bucket as it extended several stories skyward.
The 'Water Ball' competition bracket as seen during the annual Firefighter Games. Long Beach volunteer firemen J.P. Phillips and Daniel Lopez finished first overall, followed by Jose Mendez and Zachary Jewell in second.
Long Beach Volunteer firefighter Jose Mendez competes in the 'Water Ball' competition during the annual Firefighter Games last weekend.
Firefighters look on as fellow crew compete in the 'Water Ball' competition.
Firefighters compete in the 'Water Ball' competition, where two teams (of two firemen each) use a high-pressure firehose to push a ball along a cable into the other team's side.
Long Beach volunteer firefighters J.P. Phillips and Daniel Lopez greet after winning the 'Water Ball' competition.
Long Beach Volunteer Fireman J.P. Phillips hosted tower rides several stories high.
Firefighters prepare to square off during the 'Water Ball' competition.
Long Beach volunteer firefighters Jose Mendez and Zachary Jewell finished second in the 'Water Ball' competition.
Kids play in a small pool during the annual Firefighter Games last weekend in Long Beach.
LONG BEACH — The Long Beach Volunteer Fire Department hosted their popular annual 'Firefighter Games' on Saturday, Aug. 19, at their station at 701 Washington Ave.
Among the entertaining events — featuring local volunteer firefighters — were gurney races, tower rides, a dunk tank and a 'Water Ball' competition. The Water Ball competition, where two teams (of two firemen each) use a high-pressure firehose to push a ball along a cable into the other team's side, featured eight competing teams. Long Beach volunteer firefighters J.P. Phillips and Daniel Lopez finished first overall, followed by Jose Mendez and Zachary Jewell in second.
