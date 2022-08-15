The Long Beach Volunteer Fire Department hosted their annual Firefighter Games on Saturday at their station. Among the entertaining events — featuring local volunteer firefighters — were gurney races, tower rides, dunk tank and water ball competition.
Amiyah Mortensen, 2, of Ocean Park, returns to ground level after taking a brave ride to the top of a ladder truck during the Firefighter Games.
LUKE WHITTAKER
Kayden Harbaugh-Harris, 4, of Long Beach, watches after dropping Long Beach volunteer firefighter Cahlin McNabb in the dunk tank.
LUKE WHITTAKER
Romain Garcia, 11, of Naselle, waves from atop a ladder truck during the Firefighter Games in Long Beach. "I could see the ocean!" Romain said upon returning.
LUKE WHITTAKER
Long Beach volunteer firefighter Scott Elliott reacts as he's blasted with water by Julia Oglesby and Cahlin McNabb during the annual Firefighter Games.
LUKE WHITTAKER
LUKE WHITTAKER
Romain Garcia, 11, of Naselle, receives a high-five from fireman J.P. Phillips after taking a ride to the top of the ladder truck.
LUKE WHITTAKER
Long Beach volunteer firefighter Julia Oglesby, on left, sprays water toward firefighter Scott Elliot as Cahlin McNabb looks on during the Firefighter Games on Saturday in Long Beach.
LUKE WHITTAKER
Long Beach volunteer firefighter Cahlin McNabb participates in the Firefighter Games on Saturday in Long Beach.
LUKE WHITTAKER
Left to right: Long Beach volunteer firefighters Julia Oglesby, Cahlin McNabb and Scott Elliot participate in a three-way water battle during the Firefighter Games.
LUKE WHITTAKER
Kayden Harbaugh-Harris, 4, of Long Beach, sends Long Beach volunteer firefighter Cahlin McNabb into the dunk tank.
LUKE WHITTAKER
Long Beach volunteer firefighter Cahlin McNabb emerges from the dunk tank.
LUKE WHITTAKER
Amiyah Mortensen, 2, of Ocean Park, took a ride to the top of the ladder truck during the Firefighter Games in Long Beach.
LONG BEACH — Some nonprofits hold bake sales, others host car washes.
Then there's the Long Beach Volunteer Fire Department, which emphasized the "fun" in fundraiser while holding their annual Firefighter Games on Saturday, Aug. 13.
Among the entertaining events — featuring local volunteer firefighters — were gurney races, tower rides, a dunk tank and a water ball competition, at their station at 701 Washington Ave. The tower rides and the dunk tank were especially popular, with several youths (along with parents) lining up for an opportunity to ride in the ladder bucket with Long Beach fireman J.P. Phillips as it extended several stories skyward.
"I could see the ocean!" said a beaming Romain Garcia, 11, of Naselle, upon returning to ground level after being lifted several stories in the ladder bucket.
