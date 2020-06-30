Firework costs are up, stands short on some favorites
LONG BEACH — Mark Oman wasn’t able to buy any firework tanks to sell this year, which he said was one of his favorites as a kid.
The eight-day firework selling season began on Sunday, June 28 with six different stands opening up along the Long Beach Peninsula. For the stands purchasing from wholesale dealers, a common theme was increased prices and lack of stock.
It was Oman’s second year selling fireworks from his stand, Kaboom Fireworks, 101 Seventh St SE, Long Beach. He moved to a new location this year, which he hopes will increase sales.
But a firework factory fire in China, a surge in purchases across the country and covid-19 causing some delays, meant it was difficult for Oman to get his hands on certain stock.
However, he was able to purchase The Wow Factor, an almost $500 kit. Last year, Oman bought one of the kits and the guy he sold it to asked him to make sure there was one for him again this year. Oman stocked four for his tent.
Sales appear to be steady, he said.
There is one other stand in Long Beach, Fireworks Superstore, which is on the corner of Pacific Avenue and 12th Street South, Long Beach. There are also two firework stands in Ocean Park, one in Seaview and one in Chinook.
