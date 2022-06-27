LONG BEACH — An error from city staff put a wrench into the council’s plans to ban consumer fireworks within the Long Beach city limits next year, and a ban that would start in 2024 is now in flux too after one of the councilors who had supported a ban at the council’s previous meeting withdrew his support for the ordinance.
Long Beach City Administrator David Glasson reported during the city council’s June 27 special meeting that, after consulting the city attorney earlier in the day, approving an ordinance that lays out the city’s ban on the sale and use of consumer fireworks at the meeting does not provide enough time for the ban to go into effect ahead of July 4, 2023.
Because July 4, a holiday, lands on a Monday, he said the necessary five-day notice before an ordinance goes into effect would not be met until Tuesday, July 5. Since the ordinance would be more restrictive than the state’s current fireworks law, a one-year waiting period is required and means that the city ordinance would not go into effect until July 5, 2023 — after the Fourth of July fireworks period. Other than briefly during New Year’s, the Fourth of July holiday is the only time consumer fireworks are legally permitted in the state, essentially serving as a cutoff date for any new restrictions that are passed by municipalities.
After this revelation, councilors Sue Svendsen and Larry Phelps, along with Mayor Jerry Phillips, successfully persuaded George Coleman, one of three councilors who was in favor of the consumer fireworks ban, to reconsider the city’s ordinance now that they essentially had another year before any action would have to be taken for it to go into effect in time for the 2024 Fourth of July holiday.
The snafu means that each of the three municipalities on the Long Beach Peninsula — the cities of Long Beach and Ilwaco, and Pacific County, which has jurisdiction of the unincorporated areas such as Ocean Park and Seaview — will have a different fireworks policy in 2023.
The Long Beach City Council passed an ordinance last fall reducing the sale and use of consumer fireworks from eight to five days, the Pacific County Commissioners passed an ordinance last December limiting the sale to four days and the use to three days, and the Ilwaco City Council last fall passed a ban on the sale and use of consumer fireworks.
The inconsistencies between the three is sure to cause a headache for enforcing each of the municipalities’ ordinances — Ilwaco and Long Beach are both covered by the Long Beach Police Department, while the Pacific County Sheriff’s Office covers Seaview and the north peninsula communities.
The Observer will have additional coverage of the meeting and the city’s fireworks policy as information becomes available.
