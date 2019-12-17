OCEAN PARK — The front windows of Jack’s County Store were almost completely covered when the first-year food drive officially ended.
In only a few shorts weeks, store customers collectively amassed more than 500 individual $5 donations, each represented by a solitary piece of paper scribed with ‘Best Wishes’ and ‘Happy Holidays’ taped to the storefront windows.
“More than 500 customers donated their $5 and it produced nearly a ton of food,” Jack’s Country Store owner Tom Downer said regarding the results of the Best Wishes Food Drive.
“In the past we’ve done different things. This was a program that our grocery supplier put together. They pass special deals from manufacturers and it drove the cost of the goods down to where $5 actually created a good-sized assortment of food for somebody who needs it.”
Jack’s General Manager Christy Caruthers delivered the surprise news along with perishable food manager Carl Milhiser to Ocean Park Food Bank food manager Sheryl Wren on Wednesday morning.
“This year was kind of a trial run,” Milhiser said afterward.
“I look forward to doing it again next year, maybe we can reach 1,000.”
The Ocean Park Food Bank receives donations bi-monthly including fresh, frozen, canned and dried goods. The food bank, located at 1601 Bay Ave. in Ocean Park, is open four days a week and serves more than 500 families, Wren said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.